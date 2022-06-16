Two Alabama volunteers missing in Ukraine

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Markell Tucker

Two Alabama veterans, one of them from Tuscaloosa, who volunteered to help the people of Ukraine in their ongoing war with Russia were reported missing yesterday, Wednesday, June 15.

Andy Huynh of Morgan County and Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa had arranged to meet a few days ago, but neither showed up. Their families have not heard from them, either.

Congressman Robert Aderholt of Alabama’s 4th District said his office is helping in the search, along with American diplomats in Ukraine.

“I know the family would appreciate the prayers of all Alabamians, of course, all Americans. We will be praying for these men, and they will have a safe return home.”

According to the Associated Press, the United States is investigating reports made by Russian forces or Russian-supported separatist groups that they captured at least two Americans.

If this is the case, these two as-yet-unidentified Americans would be the first Americans captured since the conflict began in February.