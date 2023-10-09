Two Alabama players earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) pressures the quarterback against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, TX on Saturday, Oct 7, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama specialist Will Reichard and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe earned SEC Player of the Week honors after their performances against Texas A&M Saturday.

Reichard served as the Crimson Tide’s kicker and punter after the team’s usual punter, James Burnip, left the game with a pulled leg muscle. Reichard punted four times for an average of 41.3 yards. The senior also made a 39-yard field goal and converted each of the three extra point attempts. He is perfect on the year in his 12 field goal attempts and 18 extra point attempts. His longest field goal this season was a 51-yarder against Texas.

Eboigbe played a huge part in disrupting the Aggies offense. Alabama’s defense recorded five sacks (-31 yards), seven quarterback hurries, and an interception. The redshirt senior accounted for five tackles and 1.5 of those five sacks, including one that resulted in a safety late in the game that gave Alabama a 26-17 lead.

Alabama hosts Arkansas this weekend for its homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN.