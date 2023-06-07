Two Alabama pitchers invited to 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp

Alabama baseball player Luke Holman (35) pitching against Nicholls State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Jun 2, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama pitchers Alton Davis II and Luke Holman will be part of the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp. The Crimson Tide duo are among the 56 non-draft eligible college players selected to participate in a four-game series, held later this month in Cary, N.C.

We got Bama 😎@AlabamaBSB‘s Alton Davis II and Luke Holman have been invited to Training Camp! pic.twitter.com/I2F38mshrT — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) June 6, 2023

Following the training camp, USA Baseball will select 26 players to represent the United States in “friendship series” against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12, according to Alabama Athletics.

Davis II emerged as the Crimson Tide’s go-to closer in his first season at Alabama. He earned Freshman All-SEC Team honors at the end of the season. Davis II appeared in a team-high 24 games heading into the NCAA Super Regionals. He’s tied for second in the SEC for saves with eight, including two in the Tuscaloosa Regional. His latest save came against Troy when Alabama came back from a 7-8 deficit and went on to win 11-8 in the ninth inning. Davis entered the game in the bottom of the ninth. He recorded one strikeout and forced a hitter to ground into a double play.

Holman earned his Friday night starting job after a handful of Alabama pitchers went down with injuries. The sophomore took advantage of his opportunity and turned into one of the top pitchers in the SEC. He accumulated a team-high seven wins which is tied for 11th in the conference. He limited opponents to a .180 batting average which is the second-lowest among conference pitchers. Holman allows just 5.73 hits per 9.0 innings which ranks eighth nationally and second in the SEC. He has a 3.46 earned run average which leads all Alabama pitchers and is sixth in the conference.

The USA Baseball CNTC begins on June 25. The games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.