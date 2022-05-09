Two Alabama alumni inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inducted two University of Alabama legends on Saturday, Alabama head softball coach Patrick Murphy and former Alabama basketball star Keith Askins into the class of 2022.

Head coach Patrick Murphy, has become the first softball representative to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Murphy is in his 24th season at the University of Alabama. In his 24 years Murphy has won five SEC Tournaments, appeared in 13 women’s College World Series and led Alabama to its first National Championship title in 2012.

During Murphy’s tenure in Tuscaloosa he has ascended Alabama softball into one of the premier programs in the nation.

Kieth Askins has some big accomplishments of his own. Askins was a member of three SEC Tournament Championship teams at Alabama.

Following his time with the Crimson Tide he played in the NBA for 10 seasons. After that, Askins became an assistant coach for the Miami Heat, where he helped lead the team to three NBA Championships over 14 seasons.