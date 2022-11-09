Twitter to add ‘official’ mark to verified big accounts

The Associated Press

Twitter says it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts it currently verifies.

The move is part of new owner Elon Musk’s overhaul of the platform’s verification system.

Twitter on Saturday announced it will offer subscriptions that include the existing “blue check” for $7.99 a month.

That will effectively do away with the verification system that’s been in place since 2009.

Experts have expressed concern that making the checkmark available to anyone for a fee could lead to impersonations and the spreading misinformation and scams.

The gray label, which Musk has floated earlier, is an apparent compromise.

11/8/2022 10:40:35 PM (GMT -6:00)