Twelve25 files new lawsuit against Tuscaloosa, city leaders

Popular gastropub Twelve25 and its owners CMB Holdings have filed a new lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa. The move comes after the city passed a new ordinance limiting how many people can be inside the business.

The initial lawsuit alleged that the city of Tuscaloosa violated the owners’ rights when the city initiated a revised queuing ordinance without allowing business owners to comment at a public hearing.

The bar dropped its previous lawsuit against the city after was moved into federal court.

Instead, owners refiled in the Circuit Court of Tuscaloosa County on Wednesday so the case can be tried in Tuscaloosa. The lawsuit claims the city is targeting the Black-owned business because it attracts members of the Black community.

“Our clients’ ultimate goal is to be treated fairly, to be exactly in the same status as when the city said ‘we are glad to have your business here,’ ” said Twelve25’s attorney Mark White.

White said the ordinance cut the bar’s business by 50%.

“We had events that were scheduled and contracts that were in place for people who we were going to have. They have now basically decided they are going to put us in a position where we cannot comply with what we are contractually obligated to do,” said White.

