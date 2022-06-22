Tutwiler Hall to implode, close roads temporarily

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

In about 20 seconds, 675 pounds of dynamite will turn Tutwiler Hall, the home away from home to more than 50,000 University of Alabama students for 54 years, to dust and rubble on Monday, July 4.

The old dorm will yield to a new Tutwiler Hall, which will have a bed capacity of 1,284 and open in August.

Explosives will be distributed across 2,000 holes drilled into the dorm’s structural supports by D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company of Birmingham and Dykon Explosive Demolition Corporation of Oklahoma.

The top floor of the Magnolia Parking Deck has been reserved as a public viewing area. Dust masks will be on hand for spectators.

Starting at 5 a.m. that morning, the following streets will be closed until the dust clears:

Paul W. Bryant Drive from 6th Avenue to Wallace Wade Avenue

10th Avenue from 12th Street to Paul W. Bryant Drive

12th Street from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue

8th Avenue from Paul W. Bryant Drive to 12th Street.

Colonial Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive

Magnolia Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive

10th Alley at 7th Avenue to westbound traffic

11th Street at 7th Avenue to westbound traffic

11th Alley at 7th Avenue to westbound traffic

This is not the first Tutwiler Hall to be demolished on the Capstone’s campus. The original dorm was built in 1914 and torn down in the 1960s to make way for Rose Administration Building.

The women’s only dorm was named for Julia Tutwiler. Called “the mother of coeducation,” her continued petitioning led to the admission of two female students in 1893. She also advocated for prison reform, and wrote Alabama’s state song.

The demolition will be filmed and livestreamed.