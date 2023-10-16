Tusclaoosa Police Department hosting women’s self-defense classes

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Joslyn Malave

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is hosting women’s self-defense courses this month. This event is something the TPD has been hosting for about 15 years.

Some of the big takeaways women should obtain from these courses are to know what to avoid and how to avoid certain situations.

TPD hosts a course twice a year, with three days per session.

Each class focuses on teaching women about personal safety, hands-on self-defense and handgun safety.

“It was important to me because I have two daughters, and I didn’t want my daughters or anybody else’s to be victims of crime, so this is a way for them to be aware,” said TPD Capt. Michael Baygents.

The first class is lecture-based, focused on situational awareness, personal safety and what to look out for when you’re home or out and about.

The second class contains a more hands-on experience, with the TPD officers showing the class ways to effectively get away from an attacker.

The final class is a handgun safety class focused on firearms safety and fundamentals. Attendees can bring their own gun or get some experience with TPD-provided guns.

“The most important class to me is the first one,” Baygents said. “If we can teach you how to avoid something that you can miss, then there’s no reason to fight. Bad guys don’t come out of thin air. They have to walk up from somewhere.”

These defense classes have room for 30 to 40 people in each course. There are limited spots available and classes are filling up fast.

This fall’s courses are happening at Tuscaloosa Police Department headquarters on Oct. 16, 23 and 30.

To register you can email Briana.Freeman@Tuscaloosa.com or call 205-723-3055.