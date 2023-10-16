Tuscaloosa’s One Place partners with the city of Northport for a food giveaway

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Kennedy Payne

Tuscaloosa’s One Place needs help getting food on residents’ tables, and last week the city of Northport and West Alabama Food Bank teamed up with the organization and made that happen.

TOP hosted a mobile food pantry Friday at the Northport Public Works building, and cars lined up around the parking lot while volunteers filled up their trunks with bags full of food.

Supplies were first come, first served, and volunteers said the need from the community was evident.

“A couple months ago we had partnered with the city of Northport,” said TOP Executive Director Kevin Besnoy. “We came together to find ways to bring the strength of the city of Northport, the strength of Tuscaloosa’s One Place out here. We recognize that there’s need all across the region, so we wanted to be a part of the good things that the city of Northport is doing.”

Besnoy also said providing these families with a week’s worth of groceries allows them to reconfigure their budget and take care of other financial needs.

He said these efforts would not be possible without volunteers from the University of Alabama, First Presbyterian Church and local businesses.

