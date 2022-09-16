Tuscaloosa’s One Place partners with school for food pantry

Hundreds of families around West Alabama won’t be hungry in the days to come, thanks to a partnership between Tuscaloosa’s One Place and Cottondale Elementary School.

If you were anywhere near the school Friday morning, you must have seen the hundreds of cars backed up. Everyone who was there was seeking food, and thanks to TOP everyone got some.

“We realized years ago that food insecurity is a huge need in our community, especially since COVID,” said Tuscaloosa’s One Place Communications Director Ashley Cornelius-Hester. “This is something we are able to do to help meet that need.”

Local family resource center Tuscaloosa’s One Place regularly hosts food pantry events, but they usually happen at the organization’s location. On Friday, the pickup location came with a lot of extra help as fourth and fifth graders lent their hands by bagging up meat, canned goods, drinks nad more.

“I like helping folks,” said Cottondale Elementary student Montarrio Butler.

“I feel really good that I am making a difference in my community,” fifth grader Sophia Perez said.

And they really are making a difference, said Rosemary Birl. She drove all the way from Demopolis for assistance.

“I will say that they did a tremendous job,” Birl said. “I really appreciate it because so many people need these things, and this is a way to help them.”

The next Tuscaloosa’s One Place food giveaway happening Oct. 7 at New Heights Community Resource Center, formerly Stillman Heights, located on 21st Street East in West Tuscaloosa.