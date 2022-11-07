Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosts food pantry

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Benito

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa’s One Place often partners with the West Alabama Food Bank and hosts mobile food pantries. Friday was one of those days, with cars lined up all the way down the street as people waited to receive bags filled with much-needed food supplies.

TOP Executive Director Kevin Besnoy said he has enjoyed helping families in the community, especially in these tough economic times.

“We provide about a week’s worth of groceries to people in the community. Today we served over 200 families who came through. About 70 pounds worth of groceries. So it’s a great partnership we have with West Alabama Food Bank and it’s nice to be able to support the people in the community and help them fill those gaps that they might have,” said Besnoy.

TOP hasn’t yet announced its next food pantry date, but you can check here for future announcements.