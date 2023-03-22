Tuscaloosa’s One Place collecting donations for job readiness drive

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is helping people get the items they need to make job-hunting a breeze.

The organization’s job readiness drive, happening at 10 a.m. March 29 at Jaycee Park, is focused on getting essential hygiene items and professional clothing to people searching for jobs.

Anyone interested in dropping off items for the drive can do so at the organization, 810 27th Ave in Tuscaloosa, through March 24.

Event Director Lauren Collier said the goal is helping residents look and feel their best so employers hire them.

“The point is to have a presence in the community for those people looking for a job,” said Collier. “With it coming up on summer, it’s starting to get hot outside. Job fairs can last hours and when you feel your best, you perform your best. So we want to make sure people have those items to wear to feel their best, they’re able to get ready in the morning, and get out and get that job they’re looking for.”

Items will be distributed at the readiness drive on a first come, first served basis.