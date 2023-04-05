Tuscaloosa’s One Place Bunny Trail egg hunt Friday moving locations

Tuscaloosa’s One Place‘s first-ever Bunny Trail has been a huge hit, so instead of canceling the scheduled Easter Egg Hunt over potential rain Friday, they’re moving things indoors.

Now the event is happening from 3 to 6 p.m. at Northport City Hall.

If you’re interested in bringing your children for some egg-hunting fun, here’s the schedule of what’s happening when on Friday:

3-6 p.m.: The Easter Bunny will visit with children of all ages alongside children’s activity tables

Egg hunt times: 3:15-3:30 p.m.: toddlers-kindergarten 4-4:15: First through third grade 4:45-5 p.m.: Fourth through sixth grade



The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more about the egg hunt or the Bunny Trail right here.