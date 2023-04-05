Tuscaloosa’s One Place Bunny Trail egg hunt Friday moving locations
Tuscaloosa’s One Place‘s first-ever Bunny Trail has been a huge hit, so instead of canceling the scheduled Easter Egg Hunt over potential rain Friday, they’re moving things indoors.
Now the event is happening from 3 to 6 p.m. at Northport City Hall.
If you’re interested in bringing your children for some egg-hunting fun, here’s the schedule of what’s happening when on Friday:
- 3-6 p.m.: The Easter Bunny will visit with children of all ages alongside children’s activity tables
- Egg hunt times:
- 3:15-3:30 p.m.: toddlers-kindergarten
- 4-4:15: First through third grade
- 4:45-5 p.m.: Fourth through sixth grade
The event is free and open to the public.
