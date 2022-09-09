Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 7, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Marcus Jones, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 38th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Jones is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.
- Jaelyn Weatherspoon, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Columbus, Mississippi. Weatherspoon is wanted on charges of breaking into a vehicle.
- Kayla Battles, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Alice Road in McCalla. Battles is wanted on chemical endangerment of a child charges.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.