Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 7, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Marcus Jones, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 38th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Jones is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.

Jaelyn Weatherspoon, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Columbus, Mississippi. Weatherspoon is wanted on charges of breaking into a vehicle.

Kayla Battles, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Alice Road in McCalla. Battles is wanted on chemical endangerment of a child charges.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.