Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 28, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Trevor Caine, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Big Bush Road in Greensboro. Caine is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.
- Daniel Turner, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Bigham Loop Road in Berry. Turner is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Jon Warren, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Avery Road in Fosters. Warren is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.