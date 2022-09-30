Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 28, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Trevor Caine, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Big Bush Road in Greensboro. Caine is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.

Daniel Turner, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Bigham Loop Road in Berry. Turner is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Jon Warren, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Avery Road in Fosters. Warren is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.