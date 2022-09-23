Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Dennis Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge.
- Benjamin Wise, 47, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 66 in Eldridge. Wise is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Terrence Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 231 in Eutaw. Williams is wanted on charges of first-degree robbery and attempted murder.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.