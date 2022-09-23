Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Dennis Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge.

Benjamin Wise, 47, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 66 in Eldridge. Wise is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Terrence Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 231 in Eutaw. Williams is wanted on charges of first-degree robbery and attempted murder.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.