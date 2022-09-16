Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 15, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Andrew Byrd, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 17th Street in Northport. Byrd is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

Marcus Wilson, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Stocks Road in Fayette. Wilson is wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Amber Self, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Clover Road in Tuscaloosa. Self is wanted on a sex offender violation charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.