Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 15, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Andrew Byrd, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 17th Street in Northport. Byrd is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
- Marcus Wilson, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Stocks Road in Fayette. Wilson is wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
- Amber Self, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Clover Road in Tuscaloosa. Self is wanted on a sex offender violation charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.