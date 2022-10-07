Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Daniel Turner, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Bigham Loop Road. Turner is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Clinton McWaters, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Lesuer Road in Northport. McWaters is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Alvin Torres, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa. Torres is wanted on a charge of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.