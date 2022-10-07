Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Daniel Turner, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Bigham Loop Road. Turner is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Clinton McWaters, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Lesuer Road in Northport. McWaters is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Alvin Torres, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa. Torres is wanted on a charge of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.