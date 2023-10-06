Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 5, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jennifer Johnson, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Sanford Lane in Northport. Johnson is wanted on a first-degree stolen property charge.
- Samuel Watson, 43, is last known to be living in the area of 20th Street in Tuscaloosa. Watson is wanted on a charge of domestic violence-strangulation.
- Cortez Gulley, 22, is last known to be living in the area of Crumley Chapel Road in Birmingham. Gulley is wanted on a second-degree forgery charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.