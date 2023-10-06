Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 5, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jennifer Johnson, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Sanford Lane in Northport. Johnson is wanted on a first-degree stolen property charge.

Samuel Watson, 43, is last known to be living in the area of 20th Street in Tuscaloosa. Watson is wanted on a charge of domestic violence-strangulation.

Cortez Gulley, 22, is last known to be living in the area of Crumley Chapel Road in Birmingham. Gulley is wanted on a second-degree forgery charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.