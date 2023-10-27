Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 26, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Samuel Watson, 43, is last known to be living in the area of 20th Street in Tuscaloosa. Watson is wanted on a charge of domestic violence strangulation.

Charles Hutchinson III, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 50th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Hutchinson is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Raymond Moore, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Old Homewood Road in Forest, Mississippi. Moore is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.