Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 26, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Samuel Watson, 43, is last known to be living in the area of 20th Street in Tuscaloosa. Watson is wanted on a charge of domestic violence strangulation.
- Charles Hutchinson III, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 50th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Hutchinson is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Raymond Moore, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Old Homewood Road in Forest, Mississippi. Moore is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.