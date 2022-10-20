Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 20, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jimmy St. John, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Plowman Road in Gordo. St. John is wanted on fraudulent use of a credit/debit card charges.

Kelvin Washington, 58, is last known to be living in the area of 14th Street East in Tuscaloosa. Washington is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Amber Smallwood, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Old Birmingham Highway in Cottondale. Smallwood is wanted on a second-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.