Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 20, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jimmy St. John, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Plowman Road in Gordo. St. John is wanted on fraudulent use of a credit/debit card charges.
- Kelvin Washington, 58, is last known to be living in the area of 14th Street East in Tuscaloosa. Washington is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Amber Smallwood, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Old Birmingham Highway in Cottondale. Smallwood is wanted on a second-degree property theft charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.