Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 13, 2022

WVUA 23 Digital,

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Kevin Kilgore, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Hideaway Harbot Lane in Cottondale. Kilgore is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
  • Robery Causey, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Causey is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

Categories: Crime, Featured, Local News
Tags: , ,

Related