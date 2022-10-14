Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 13, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kevin Kilgore, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Hideaway Harbot Lane in Cottondale. Kilgore is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Robery Causey, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Causey is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.