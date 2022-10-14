Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 13, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kevin Kilgore, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Hideaway Harbot Lane in Cottondale. Kilgore is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Robery Causey, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Causey is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.