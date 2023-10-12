Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 11, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Ramondre Brooks, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 30th Street South in Bessemer. Brooks is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Ashley Heath, 38, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Heath is wanted on a distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Autumn Mack, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 18th Street in Tuscaloosa. Mack is wanted on a fraudulent use of a credit or debit card charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.