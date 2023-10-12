Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 11, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Ramondre Brooks, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 30th Street South in Bessemer. Brooks is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Ashley Heath, 38, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Heath is wanted on a distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Autumn Mack, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 18th Street in Tuscaloosa. Mack is wanted on a fraudulent use of a credit or debit card charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.