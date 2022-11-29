Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 23, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Daniel Minor, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 67th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Minor is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.
- Shaun Williams, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Old Huntsville Road in McCalla. Williams is wanted on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.
- Bradley Boyd, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 11 North in Vance. Boyd is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.