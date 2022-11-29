Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 23, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Daniel Minor, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 67th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Minor is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.

Shaun Williams, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Old Huntsville Road in McCalla. Williams is wanted on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

Bradley Boyd, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 11 North in Vance. Boyd is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.