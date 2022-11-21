Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 17, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Laglendelle Hughes, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Roland Bate Road in Carrollton. Hughes is wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
- John David Rice, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Covered Bridge Road in Brookwood. Rice is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge.
- Kenwyn Dezaro Hewitt, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Hewitt is wanted on a second-degree robbery charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.