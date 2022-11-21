Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 17, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Laglendelle Hughes, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Roland Bate Road in Carrollton. Hughes is wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

John David Rice, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Covered Bridge Road in Brookwood. Rice is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge.

Kenwyn Dezaro Hewitt, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Hewitt is wanted on a second-degree robbery charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.