Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

tuscaloosa county sheriff’s office

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Christopher Turner, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Tuscaloosa. Turner is wanted on a charge of second-degree burglary.

Donald Martin, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Fifth Street in Tuscaloosa. Martin is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Kalvin Moore, 51, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Jasper. Moore is wanted on a sex offender registration notification violation charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.