Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Christopher Turner, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Tuscaloosa. Turner is wanted on a charge of second-degree burglary.
- Donald Martin, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Fifth Street in Tuscaloosa. Martin is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Kalvin Moore, 51, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Jasper. Moore is wanted on a sex offender registration notification violation charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.