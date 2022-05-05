Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 4, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Zelmon Rubin Collins, 23, is last known to be living in the area of 20th Street in Northport. Collins is wanted on a charge of identity theft.

Amber Nicole Self, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Clover Road in Tuscaloosa. Self is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.

Bradley Boyd, 31, is last known to be living in the area of U.S. Highway 11 North in Vance. Boyd is wanted on a first-degree theft charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.