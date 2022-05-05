Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 4, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Zelmon Rubin Collins, 23, is last known to be living in the area of 20th Street in Northport. Collins is wanted on a charge of identity theft.
- Amber Nicole Self, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Clover Road in Tuscaloosa. Self is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.
- Bradley Boyd, 31, is last known to be living in the area of U.S. Highway 11 North in Vance. Boyd is wanted on a first-degree theft charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.