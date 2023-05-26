Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 25, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Xzanthious Young, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Juanita Drive in Tuscaloosa. Young is wanted on charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Wesley Austyn Wyatt, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Arrowhead Road in Tuscaloosa. Wyatt is wanted on four counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Brandon Shane Young, 51, is last known to be living in the area of Cold Springs Road in Cottondale. Young is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.