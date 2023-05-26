Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 25, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Xzanthious Young, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Juanita Drive in Tuscaloosa. Young is wanted on charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
- Wesley Austyn Wyatt, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Arrowhead Road in Tuscaloosa. Wyatt is wanted on four counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
- Brandon Shane Young, 51, is last known to be living in the area of Cold Springs Road in Cottondale. Young is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.