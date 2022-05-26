Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 25, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jerry Allen Holt, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Star Dust Drive in Tuscaloosa. Holt is wanted on a charge of first-degree property theft.
- Jermaine Carneal Wells, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters. Wells is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.
- Matthew Lee Hill, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road. Hill is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.