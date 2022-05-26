Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 25, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jerry Allen Holt, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Star Dust Drive in Tuscaloosa. Holt is wanted on a charge of first-degree property theft.

Jermaine Carneal Wells, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters. Wells is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.

Matthew Lee Hill, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road. Hill is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.