Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 18, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Demetrice Deon Fowler, 45, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Street in Tuscaloosa. Fowler is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Danny Thigpen, 54, is last known to be living in the area of Cold Springs Road in Cottondale. Thigpen is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Fredelrick Ivory, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Crabtree Road in Tuscaloosa. Ivory is wanted on a first-degree marijuana possession charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.