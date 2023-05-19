Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 18, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Demetrice Deon Fowler, 45, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Street in Tuscaloosa. Fowler is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Danny Thigpen, 54, is last known to be living in the area of Cold Springs Road in Cottondale. Thigpen is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Fredelrick Ivory, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Crabtree Road in Tuscaloosa. Ivory is wanted on a first-degree marijuana possession charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.