Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 18, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kevonte White, 21, is last known to be living in the area of Valley Hills Drive in Tuscaloosa. White is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.

Oliver Hall Jr., 29, is last known to be living in the area of Southfork Circle in Duncanville. Hall is wanted on charges of sex abuse and failure to register as a sex offender.

Matthew Lee Hill, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road in Brookwood. Hill is wanted on charges of receiving stolen property and theft of property.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.