Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 11, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Matthew Lee Hill, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road in Brookwood. Hill is wanted on first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property charges.
- Aaliyah Lenae Smith, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Mimosa Park Drive in Tuscaloosa. Smith is wanted on an identity theft charge.
- Rasheed Jashon Sullivan, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 24th Stree in Northport. Sullivan is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.