Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 11, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Matthew Lee Hill, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road in Brookwood. Hill is wanted on first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property charges.

Aaliyah Lenae Smith, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Mimosa Park Drive in Tuscaloosa. Smith is wanted on an identity theft charge.

Rasheed Jashon Sullivan, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 24th Stree in Northport. Sullivan is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.