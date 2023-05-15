Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: May 10, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Pedro Arenas-Rodriguez, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Oak Ridge Trail in Northport. Arenas-Rodriguez is wanted on first-degree property theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card charges.

Brandon Phillips, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Doliska Road in Quinton. Phillips is wanted on a first-degree receiving stolen property charge.

Javonte Tucker, 22, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Street in Tuscaloosa. Tucker is wanted on a second-degree robbery charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.