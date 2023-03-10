Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 9, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Laron Clark, 19, is last known to be living in the area of 14th Street in Northport. Clark is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

Demetrice Fowler, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Street in Tuscaloosa. Fowler is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Corey Byars, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Yellowhammer Lane in Northport. Byars is wanted on a charge of first-degree property theft.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.