Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 9, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Wright Dewayne Hassell, 51, is last known to be living in the area of Poplar Drive in Tuscaloosa. Hassell is wanted on six charges of first-degree property theft.

Roy Scott Lovell, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Amanda Drive in Northport. Lovell is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Thomas Raburn Farris, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Hall Avenue in Leeds. Farris is wanted on a first-degree rape charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.