Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 9, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Wright Dewayne Hassell, 51, is last known to be living in the area of Poplar Drive in Tuscaloosa. Hassell is wanted on six charges of first-degree property theft.
- Roy Scott Lovell, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Amanda Drive in Northport. Lovell is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Thomas Raburn Farris, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Hall Avenue in Leeds. Farris is wanted on a first-degree rape charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.