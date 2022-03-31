Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 30, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Roshard Mondrell White, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Tuscaloosa. White is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Jaboris Roshaun McGee, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 31st Street in Tuscaloosa. McGee is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Matthew Lee Hill, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road. Hill is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.