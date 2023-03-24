Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 23, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

James Stamps, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 11 South in Fosters. Stamps is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Terril Starks, 21, is last known to be living in the area of 16th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Starks is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

Dejuan Furr, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Street East in Tuscaloosa. Furr is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.