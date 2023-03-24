Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 23, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- James Stamps, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 11 South in Fosters. Stamps is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Terril Starks, 21, is last known to be living in the area of 16th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Starks is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
- Dejuan Furr, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Street East in Tuscaloosa. Furr is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.