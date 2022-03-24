Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 23, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Daniel Scott Raines, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Mickey Surwic Drive in Brookwood. Raines is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Trinton Nickerson, 25, is last known to be living in the area of Ramson Road in Pine Hill. Nickerson is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Jermaine Dontrelle Knox, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 25th Street in Tuscaloosa. Knox is wanted on an unlawful breaking/entering of a vehicle charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.