Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 23, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Daniel Scott Raines, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Mickey Surwic Drive in Brookwood. Raines is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Trinton Nickerson, 25, is last known to be living in the area of Ramson Road in Pine Hill. Nickerson is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Jermaine Dontrelle Knox, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 25th Street in Tuscaloosa. Knox is wanted on an unlawful breaking/entering of a vehicle charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.