Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 2, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Keith Green, 39, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Green is wanted on a second-degree property theft charge.

Jeffery Short, 19, is last known to be living in the area of Stoneridge Circle in Brookwood. Short is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Joshua Ward, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Lee Street in Bellamy. Ward is wanted on third-degree robbery and first-degree rape charges.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.