Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 2, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Keith Green, 39, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Green is wanted on a second-degree property theft charge.
- Jeffery Short, 19, is last known to be living in the area of Stoneridge Circle in Brookwood. Short is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Joshua Ward, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Lee Street in Bellamy. Ward is wanted on third-degree robbery and first-degree rape charges.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.