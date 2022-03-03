Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 2, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Oliver Hall Jr., 29, is last known to be living in the area of Third Street in Birmingham. Hall is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.

Ronnie Dale Hall, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Melrose Lane in Cottondale. Hall is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.

Jaboris Roshaun McGee, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 31st Street in Tuscaloosa. McGee is wanted on unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.