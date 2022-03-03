Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 2, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Oliver Hall Jr., 29, is last known to be living in the area of Third Street in Birmingham. Hall is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.
- Ronnie Dale Hall, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Melrose Lane in Cottondale. Hall is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.
- Jaboris Roshaun McGee, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 31st Street in Tuscaloosa. McGee is wanted on unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.