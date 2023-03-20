Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 17, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kristal Wingard, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Strickland Drive in Woodstock. Wingard is wanted on a charge of promoting prison contraband.
- Marchae Wright, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Hurricane Road in Cottondale. Wright is wanted on a charge of first-degree arson.
- Whitney Kirkman, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Raleigh Drive in Northport. Kirkman is wanted on possession of a forged instrument charges.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.