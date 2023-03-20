Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 17, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kristal Wingard, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Strickland Drive in Woodstock. Wingard is wanted on a charge of promoting prison contraband.

Marchae Wright, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Hurricane Road in Cottondale. Wright is wanted on a charge of first-degree arson.

Whitney Kirkman, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Raleigh Drive in Northport. Kirkman is wanted on possession of a forged instrument charges.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.