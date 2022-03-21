Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 16, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Aaliyah Lenae Smith, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Mimosa Park Drive in Alabama. Smith is wanted on a charge of identity theft.

Deon Detrail Hamner, 32, is last known to be living in the area of 19th Street in Tuscaloosa. Hamner is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Amie Marie West, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Bigham Loop Road in Berry. West is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.