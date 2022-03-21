Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: March 16, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Aaliyah Lenae Smith, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Mimosa Park Drive in Alabama. Smith is wanted on a charge of identity theft.
- Deon Detrail Hamner, 32, is last known to be living in the area of 19th Street in Tuscaloosa. Hamner is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Amie Marie West, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Bigham Loop Road in Berry. West is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.