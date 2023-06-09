Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 7, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Johnathan Wimpey, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Park Avenue in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Wimpey is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.

Byron Anthony York, 30, is last known to be living in the area of 18th Street in Tuscaloosa. York is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

Chelsea Janelle Averett, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Hargrove Road East in Cottondale. Averett is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.