Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 7, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Johnathan Wimpey, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Park Avenue in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Wimpey is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.
- Byron Anthony York, 30, is last known to be living in the area of 18th Street in Tuscaloosa. York is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
- Chelsea Janelle Averett, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Hargrove Road East in Cottondale. Averett is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.