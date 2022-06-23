Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 23, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Joshua Adam West, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Century Drive in Berry. West is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Curtis Jamal Williams, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Harper Road in Northport. Williams is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

Lavarice Deyjavon Wilson, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 25th East Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Wilson is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.