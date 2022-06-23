Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 23, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Joshua Adam West, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Century Drive in Berry. West is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Curtis Jamal Williams, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Harper Road in Northport. Williams is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
- Lavarice Deyjavon Wilson, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 25th East Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Wilson is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.