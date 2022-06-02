Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Brandon Jamal Davis, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Davis is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Dominique Lamar Purnell, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Alexander Road in Tuscaloosa. Purnell is wanted on a charge of first-degree burglary.

Jessica Elizabeth Wedgeworth, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Loden Green Lane in Northport. Wedgeworth is wanted on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.