Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Brandon Jamal Davis, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Davis is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
- Dominique Lamar Purnell, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Alexander Road in Tuscaloosa. Purnell is wanted on a charge of first-degree burglary.
- Jessica Elizabeth Wedgeworth, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Loden Green Lane in Northport. Wedgeworth is wanted on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.