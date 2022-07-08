Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: July 8, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kelli Tame Mila, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Montgomery. Mila is wanted on charges of domestic violence and first-degree burglary.

Bradley Edward Miller, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Turtle Bay Circle in Northport. Miller is wanted on charges of second-degree rape and traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act.

Terrence Cortez Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 231 in Eutaw. Williams is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.