Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: July 8, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kelli Tame Mila, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Montgomery. Mila is wanted on charges of domestic violence and first-degree burglary.
- Bradley Edward Miller, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Turtle Bay Circle in Northport. Miller is wanted on charges of second-degree rape and traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act.
- Terrence Cortez Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 231 in Eutaw. Williams is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.