Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: July 28, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Recarto Antonio Brown, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Brown is wanted on charges of first degree rape and first degree burglary.

Preston Day Marler, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Atlanta Lane in Coker. Marler is wanted on a third degree burglary charge.

Steven Murry Miller, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Forest Green Drive in Coker. Miller is wanted on charges of sex offender violation.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.