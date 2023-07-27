Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: July 26, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Dwight Derwin Attzs, 53, is last known to be living in the area of Highpoint Drive in Tuscaloosa. Attz is wanted on an unlawful breaking or entering of a motor vehicle charge.
- Patricia Marie Gulette, 38, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 53 in Water Valley, Mississippi. Gulette is wanted on a charge of obstruction of justice by providing false identification.
- Jamares Levelle Jordan, 25, is last known to be living in the area of James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Jordan is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.