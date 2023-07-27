Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: July 26, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Dwight Derwin Attzs, 53, is last known to be living in the area of Highpoint Drive in Tuscaloosa. Attz is wanted on an unlawful breaking or entering of a motor vehicle charge.

Patricia Marie Gulette, 38, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 53 in Water Valley, Mississippi. Gulette is wanted on a charge of obstruction of justice by providing false identification.

Jamares Levelle Jordan, 25, is last known to be living in the area of James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Jordan is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.