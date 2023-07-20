Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: July 19, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Justin Dewayne Dunlap, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Florida Avenue in Jasper. Dunlap is wanted on attempted murder and first-degree assault charges.

Lamarion Kendrell Dunn, 34, is last known to be living in the area of 26th Street in Tuscaloosa. Dunn is wanted on first-degree property theft and third-degree burglary charges.

James Thomas Hosmer, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Court East in Tuscaloosa. Hosmer is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession with intent to distribute.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.