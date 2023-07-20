Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: July 19, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Justin Dewayne Dunlap, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Florida Avenue in Jasper. Dunlap is wanted on attempted murder and first-degree assault charges.
- Lamarion Kendrell Dunn, 34, is last known to be living in the area of 26th Street in Tuscaloosa. Dunn is wanted on first-degree property theft and third-degree burglary charges.
- James Thomas Hosmer, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Court East in Tuscaloosa. Hosmer is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession with intent to distribute.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.