Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Jan. 25, 2023

WVUA 23 Digital,

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Brandi Jo Watkins, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Frank Lary Road in Northport. Watkins is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.
  • Larry Leon Bryant, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa. Bryant is wanted on first-degree assault and attempted murder charges.
  • Develle Laverne McCoy, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters Ferry Road in Tusclaoosa. McCoy is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

