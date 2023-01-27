Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Jan. 25, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Brandi Jo Watkins, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Frank Lary Road in Northport. Watkins is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.

Larry Leon Bryant, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa. Bryant is wanted on first-degree assault and attempted murder charges.

Develle Laverne McCoy, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters Ferry Road in Tusclaoosa. McCoy is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.