Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Jan. 25, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Brandi Jo Watkins, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Frank Lary Road in Northport. Watkins is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.
- Larry Leon Bryant, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa. Bryant is wanted on first-degree assault and attempted murder charges.
- Develle Laverne McCoy, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Fosters Ferry Road in Tusclaoosa. McCoy is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.